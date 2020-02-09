Police arrests 50-year-old man for impregnating 13-year-old step daughter

By Michael Adesanya

A 50-year-year old man, Kayode Oladehinde has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police command for allegedly defiling his step daughter (name withheld).

The incident occurred at Olope street, Ogijo area of the state.

A statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi and made available to journalists in Abeokuta, revealed that the suspect was arrested following a report from the mother of the victim who complained at Ogijo divisional headquarters.

Oyeyemi said that the victim’s mother reported that her daughter informed her on the 4th of February that the suspect, who is her present husband had, at different occassions, forcefully had carnal knowledge of her which resulted in her pregnancy.

The statement revealed that, ” She stated further that the suspect -having realized that the victim is pregnant – gave her drug to abort the pregnancy resulting to her bleeding seriously”.

On the strength of the report, Oyeyemi said that the DPO Ogijo division, Suleiman Muhammad detailed his detectives to the suspect’s residence where he was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect when confronted by his wife, the Command’s Spokesman said, pleaded for forgiveness from his wife and the victim who is his stepdaughter.

“Investigation revealed that the mother of the victim got married to the suspect after the death of her first husband who was the father of the victim some years ago and had a child for him”, the statement added.

The commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the anti -human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution.