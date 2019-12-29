Police bans street carnivals, street rallies in Ogun

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

The Ogun state police command

on Saturday banned street carnivals and rallies in the State.

A statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital, indicated due to series of violence and wanton destruction of valuable properties associated with such carnivals in recent time.

The police said carnivals and rallies have become an avenue through which some unscrupulous elements as well as cultists are using to unleash terror on innocent members of the public.

He warned that any group of people found wanting would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“The police wishes to inform the general public that it has placed embargo on any form of street carnival or public procession across the state. The ban becomes necessary due to series of violence and wanton destruction of valuable properties associated with such carnivals in recent time”.

In view of this, the statement added, “The commissioner of police and his management team while reviewing the security situation in the state came to conclusion that the street carnivals have become an Avenue through which some unscrupulous elements as well as cultists are using to unleash terror on innocent members of the public.

“As an organisation saddled with constitutional responsibility of protecting life and properties, the command can not fold its arms while hoodlums will be making life difficult for law abiding citizens of the state.

“Therefore, all forms of street carnival are hereby banned and anybody who after this release organised carnival, rally, procession or blocked any public road anywhere in the state will be made to face the full wrath of the law”.