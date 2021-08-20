Police confirm killing of 5 Modakeke farmers in ambush

The Police Command in Osun State had confirmed the killing of five persons by gunmen in Modakeke area of the state on Friday morning.

Spokesperson of the command, Yemisi Opalola, who gave the confirmation, said the victims were attacked while on motorcycles on their way to their farm when they were ambushed and killed.

Opalola said that the Police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode, had deployed police tactical team and officers to forestall breakdown of law and order in the area.

She also added that investigation had commenced on the circumstance behind the killing, assuring that perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice.

Opalola said that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, had also waded into the matter by appealing to his subjects to maintain peace as a way of preventing the situation from escalating.

The farmers were said to have been ambushed and killed while passing through Toro village on the way to their farm.