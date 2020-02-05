Police group commends Adamu for appointing Ogunsakin head of police institute

Police Campaign Against Cultism And Other Vices (POCACOV) has commended the Inspector General of police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, for his forthrightness in appointing a professor of Police Studies, Olu Ogunsakin as the pioneer Director of the National Institute for Police Studies.

“POCACOV join other well-meaning Nigerians and the Nigeria police community to state that the IGP vision of bequeathing a highly skilful and professional Police Force to the nation is quite commendable and need to be applauded.

“The appointment of Professor Olu Ogunsakin, a Ph.d holder in Police Studies from the University of Exeter, UK; MA in Criminal Justice, University of Detroit, Michigan, USA; PGC in Public Mediation, University of Toronto, Canada; BSc in Human Resource Development, University of Detroit, Michigan, USA, can simply be described as a right peg in the right hole and a clear testimony that the IGP is poised in ensuring professionalism in Nigeria police.

“With his wealth of experience and position as the lead consultant on security and policing to the Department of International Development, British Council, Nigeria and presently the Technical Adviser to the Inspector General of Police, the national security community and the police personnel in particular will benefit immensely from his skills and knowledge on safety and security.

“We heartily congratulate you Professor, just as the National Coordinator POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, firmly state that Police campaign Against Cultism and other vices (POCACOV) will support all the set strategies, templates and plans of ensuring that the initiative of the Inspector General of police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu aimed at saving Nigerian youth from the claws of cultism and other vices are achieved.

“This is in line with the Institute’s mandate of working with academic partners, security agencies, international police organizations and the general public to produce and commission original research on priority for policing and public safety; collate and as well share the best available evidence assessment, and strategic man-power development for police and security officers of the rank of Commissioner of Police or its equivalent in other security agencies.

“Once more, POCACOV says a big congratulation to a thorough- bred security expert par excellence, Professor Olu Ogunsakin as you mount the saddle as the pioneer Director National Institute for Police Studies.