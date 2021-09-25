Police kill 29-year-old man at his birthday party in Delta

By Peterson Ibi/Benin

A 29-year-old man simply identified as Gift, has been reported shot dead during his birthday party, by a yet-to-be identified policeman.

The incident occurred at about 10.30 pm on Friday, at a popular drinking bar, at Obinomba community of Umukwata clan, in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that some policemen shot sporadically into the air in the area, before one of the bullets hit the deceased, whose wife gave birth about three months ago.

Gift, who was hit by the police bullet, was said to have been rushed to Dominion Medical Center in Obiaruku, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sources who witnessed the incident alleged that nothing incriminating was found on the celebrant and his friends before one of the policemen shot directly at him.

“Some of the boys that were there with him said the policemen just drove down without interrogating anybody. They started shooting into the air and then aimed at the boy, shot him. They allowed him to bleed to death.

“When they noticed that the young man was bleeding and gasping for air, they immediately rushed him to Dominion Medical Center, here in Obiaruku, but on arrival the guy was confirmed dead and then they dropped him and zoomed off,” one of the witnesses alleged.

The incident led to a massive protest from residents of the community, comprising of women and youths, who blocked the Obiaruku section of the ever-busy Sapele/Abraka-Agbor Expressway, to demand for justice.

The protesters demanded the arrest, dismissal and prosecution of the officers involved in the killing of the victim.

Meanwhile, troops of the Nigerian Army have been deployed to Obiaruku and Obinomba areas of Ukwuani LGA to restore normalcy.

Chairman of Ukwuani LGA, Possible Ajede, was said to have led a team of military officers to meet with the deceased’s family and members of the community.

Ajede while addressing the community, appealed to the protesters to open the barricades to allow vehicular movement, even as he vowed to get to the root of this ugly incident and ensure that justice is served.

Efforts to get clarification from the Acting Spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, was not successful at press time