Police launch manhunt for killers of Fatai Oko Oloyun

The Oyo State Police Command have launched an investigation into the murder of popular traditional medical practitioners, Fatai Oko Oloyun.

The Founder of Oko-Oloyun Worldwide and De-Fayus International, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf (Aka Oko Oloyun), was ambushed and shot dead on Thursday while on his way to Oyo north.

Yusuf, the manufacturer of popular Fijk Flusher among other herbal products, was killed by unknown gunmen on Igbo-Ora-Eruwa Road in Oyo State.

Confirming the sad incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Gbenga Fadeyi said Yusuf was killed around 4:30pm on the road while traveling to Iseyin, Oyo State.

Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said the Commissioner of Police (CP) Shina Olukolu has visited the scene of the incident with some deputy commissioners for an on-the-spot fact-finding mission.

The PPRO said Olukolu has directed a high-powered manhunt for the hoodlums that perpetrated the dastardly act with a view to bringing them to justice.

Yusuf, who until his death was the President of the Physiotherapists’ Association of Nigeria.

According to reports, his assailant trailed him from Lagos till the point where he was murdered.

Yusuf, it was also learnt, always opted for that route to escape insecurity on the major roads.

The police statement reads:

THE UNFORTUNATE DEATH OF ALH FATAI YUSSUF A.K.A OKO OLOYUN

The Commissioner of Police Oyo State Police Command, CP. Shina T. Olukolu psc(+) wishes to put the record straight on the most unfortunate death of Alh. Fatai Yussuf a.k.a ‘Oko Oloyun’ on Thursday 23rd January, 2020.

A report was received by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO Igbo-ora that around Akeroro Area on the Abeokuta/Igbo-ora/Iseyin road, the 2-car convoy of the deceased was allegedly ambushed shortly after passing through five different Police Stop and Search teams along the route by yet to be identified assailants who fired at the moving vehicles on the road from the thick forest.

The 2-man armed escorts of Policemen protecting the deceased engaged the assailants, but they managed to escape back into the forest after a single shot had hit the deceased who died later of his bullet injuries.

However, an interesting twist to the story was that the deceased probably had earlier detected an alleged book keeping records fraud in his Lagos office which subsequently allegedly led to the burning/destruction of some financial/book keeping records.

In addition to other possible motives, a plausible nexus is therefore being suspected between the fire incident and the attack on the deceased. Meanwhile, some of the staff and his two (2) Police escorts are being questioned by a team of crack detectives from the homicide section of State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID Iyaganku, Ibadan with a view of finding and apprehending the fleeing suspects who wrecked the heinous act.

The Commissioner of Police therefore seizes this opportunity to appeal to any member of the public with credible information not to hesitate in passing same to the Oyo State Police Command to assist in the detection of the crime and apprehension of the offenders, while at the same time, assuring members of the public that the Police is on top of the situation and working with other Police formations/units to ensure that the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM,mni to crack this case as quickly as possible is complied with to the letter. In addition, it is our resolve that no matter how long it takes, the Commissioner of Police promise to bring the culprits to justice within the shortest possible time.

SP. Fadeyi Olugbenga

Police Public Relations Officer

Oyo State Police Command