Police nab 2 who stole N5.2m dumped by fleeing thieves who robbed Edo POS outlet

By Peterson Ibi/Benin

Operatives of Edo State police command have arrested two persons, Monday Imafidon and Ifeanyi Okafor, for allegedly stealing the sum of N5.2 million, initially stolen by four gun-wielding hoodlums at a Point of Sales (POS) outlet.

The robbery operation took place in Uromi, Esan north-east local government area of the state, where the hoodlums stormed the POS outlet on a motorcycle, robbed everyone in sight, including the operator of the POS machine, totaling N5.2 million.

It was gathered that moments after the robbery operation, a detachment of police operatives and some residents gave the robbers a hot chase, following which they threw away their loot, but were still apprehended by their pursuers.

The suspects however took advantage of the chaotic situation and stole the money.

Following the arrest of the four armed robbers, the police went for the two suspects who made away with the money.

One of the suspects who confessed to stealing only part of the money, said they were not the only ones who shared the loot.

He said: “I saw people running after some men on a motorcycle and suddenly we saw plenty money. I joined other boys to collect the money. The total money we got was N2.5 million, all of us shared it, and I got N600,000”.

The state police image maker, SP Kontongs Bello, who confirmed the incident, said some cash had been recovered from the suspects.

“I can assure you that we will ensure the arrest of all those who took part in stealing the money at the armed robbery scene and ensuring a full recovery of the money,” he added.