Police nab 3-man gang from Jigawa over kidnap of 4-year-old boy in Ogun

By Michael Adesanya/ Abeokuta

Ogun police command on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects for allegedly stealing a four-year-old, Hammed Adeniran.

The suspects are Abubakar Saidu 22, Danladi Abdulkarim 30, and Abdullah Idris 25 and they were arrested last Friday.

The Command Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement made available to newsmen confirming the development, explained that the arrest of the suspects followed a complaint by the mother of the child, Nimota Adeniran at Warewa police station that she was alerted by one of her neighbours that her son was sighted with three strange men at Arepo bus stop, along Lagos Ibadan expressway where they were waiting to board a vehicle.

Oyeyemi added that, upon the information, the mother started looking for her son only to discover that he is no longer where he left him.

The Police Spokesman said on the strength of the report, the DPO warewa division, Folake Afeniforo quickly mobilized a team of policemen and raced to the bus stop where the men were said to be waiting to board a vehicle.

He said on getting there, the three men were met with the child in their possession and were promptly arrested with the help of members of the public.

“On interrogation, the three suspects, who claimed to have come from Jigawa state, cannot give any reasonable account of why the child was seen with them or why they wanted to board a commercial bus with the child.”

The child has been reunited with his parents while the suspects are undergoing interrogation.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.

The CP therefore advised parents to always take the security and wellbeing of their children serious in order to shield them from those looking for every means to be rich.