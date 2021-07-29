Police nab teenager for killing 28-year-old lady in Ogun

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have apprehended an 18-year- old man, Jamiu Malomo for being responsible for the cold-blooded murder of a 28-year-old lady, Azeezat Akande.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Adatan Divisional headquarters by the chairman of Ilupeju community, Oke Aregba, Abeokuta.

The chairman, whose identity was not revealed, said the community woke on the morning of Sunday 18th of July 2021 to discover the lifeless body of a young lady, who was stabbed to death on a rock in the area, with a knife soaked with blood beside her.

According to a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi and made available to newsmen, the Divisional Police Officer, Adatan, Abiodun Salau and his detectives moved to the scene from where the corpse was moved to the mortuary at the General Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said the DPO and his crack detectives then embarked on intelligence and forensic investigations to unravel the mystery behind the gruesome murder of the deceased.

He said their efforts paid off, when they received an information that the person who was seen last with the deceased was sighted at about 11.45 pm of Thursday 22nd of July 2021, at a bar in Panseke area of Abeokuta, where he was trying to pick another girl for the night.

He added that the detectives quickly moved in there and got him arrested.

Oyeyemi explained that on interrogation, the suspect who was just released from prison custody last month, confessed to killing the deceased.

The suspect, according to Oyeyemi, confessed that he picked the deceased from Panseke and took her home for sexual pleasure.

He said, “After having carnal knowledge of the victim, the victim demanded for the N10,000 which was their agreement, but he refused to give her because he had only N8,000 with him.

“This led to hot argument between them, he then gave his phone to the deceased to hold and wait for him on the road to bring the money for her.

“While the deceased was waiting, the suspect came back with a knife, unknown to the victim and he stabbed her deeply on her neck resulting to the instant death of the deceased.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

Ajogun also warned criminals to stop testing the resolve of the command to bring any criminal to book no matter where they are because “the command is ready more than ever before to ensure that no criminal go unpunished.”