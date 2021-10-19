Police nabs pastor, 61, over alleged rape of teenager

Police in Ondo State have arrested a 61-year -old priest in Ayede Ogbese, Akure North local government area, Famakinwa Ajayi, for raping a teenager.

He was also said to have had sex with the teenager at a market square at night under the pretence of organising spiritual deliverance for her. But Police said sex at the market square was for suspected ritual purposes.

It said the teenager claimed the clergy first disvirgined her in his room before taking her to the market.

Ondo Police spokesman, Fumilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said he would soon be charged to court.

Odunlami also announced arrest of a serial rapist and armed robber, Ola Omogunwa, 23.

Omogunwa was said to be a commercial motorcyclist who used to rob and rape his female passengers, especially married women.

He was said to have collected N112, 000 from one Mrs. Ibitayo Agnes after raping her.

Police said he was arrested through credible intelligence.

According to the Ondo Police spokesman: “One Agida Moses of Elebisere Rd, alongside with Madam Bolatito Adebayo aged 35 years of Gbangan Oke ofa, Ibadan Oyo State who was seriously injured, reported at the station that she was brutalised, raped, robbed and left for dead by the commercial motorcyclist who conveyed her at Elebisere road en route Karo camp.

“She added that the bike man along the way diverted into bush, attacked and raped her having tied her to a tree and thereafter punctured her eyes with his motorcycle key and made away with the sum of N1800.

“The suspect confessed to have committed the crime. He will soon have his day in Court.”