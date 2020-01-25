Police parade Abdullahi, Diko, Gambo, Sulaimon over kidnap of Remo LG official

By Michael Adesanya/ Abeokuta

The Ogun State police command on Friday paraded four suspects for allegedly behind the recent abduction of a member of Remo North local government caretaker committee, Soniyi Taiwo.

The victim was abducted along Fidi-Ipara road area of the state on January 10th.

The suspects, identified as Muhammad Abdullah, 25; Ibrahim Diko, 20; Gambo Abduallah, 25 and Mohammed Sulaimon, 23.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Police Commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson said the suspects were arrested after technical and forensic investigation as well as pressure from the police to comb the road.

He said one of the suspects was tracked to Idi-Ayunre in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The police boss revealed that he directed the Divisional Police Officer of Isara Division to work in-conjunction with other tactical teams in the command, a move which ensured that the victim was rescued unhurt.

He said that no ransom was paid to the abductors.

His words: “In compliance with my directive, the team swung into action and embarked on technical and forensic investigation as a result of which the kidnappers were quickly geo-located. Having realised that the police are closing in on them, the hoodlums released their victim; but three members of the gang were subsequently apprehended as a result of intense combing of the bush where they were traced to.

“Their arrest led to the arrest of the fourth suspect who was tracked to Idi-Ayunre in Ibadan”.

The police boss said that the victim has identified the suspects as his abductors, saying that the suspects are undergoing interrogation and their confessional statements will serve as a lead to arrest other fleeing gang members.

He however warned criminals to relocate from the state as no hidden place for them in the state.

However, the suspects during interview denied committing the crime.