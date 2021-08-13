Police parade suspected hacker for ‘stealing N1.87billion from bank

Detectives from the Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have arrested one Salau Abdulmalik Femi for allegedly hacking into the server of a Nigerian bank to steal N1.87 billion.

The suspect, police said, is the kingpin of a syndicate that specialises in hacking into the servers of banks and corporate agencies.

He was arrested after he hacked the Flex-Cube Universal Banking System (FCUBS) of a first generation bank.

SFU spokesman in Ikoyi, Lagos State, Eyitayo Johnson, said in a statement, that the suspect created fictitious credits totalling N1.87bn on the accounts of three of the bank’s customers.

Johnson said the suspect successfully consummated debits (outflows) amounting to N417.5m through internet banking transfers to other banks.

He said the SFU, while acting swiftly on a petition from the bank, contacted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the deposit money banks which customers were beneficiaries of the fraudulent funds and that in the process was able to salvage a substantial amount.

“Items recovered from the suspect include an Apple laptop and an iPhone, and he and operators of some Bureau De Change (BDC) used to launder the monies will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” Johnson said.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Unit, Anderson A. Bankole has scheduled a meeting with Chief Compliance Officers/and Head of Technology/Information Security Department of Banks with a view to brainstorm on the loophole exploited by this suspect and how to counter similar hacks; for the benefit of both the Police and the Banking Sector of our economy.”