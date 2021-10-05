Police rescues all nine Abuja-bound travelers abducted in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke

Suspected Kidnappers on Monday abducted nine persons from a luxurious bus, in Okpella area, in Edo North area of the State.

The victims were however rescued in the bush by police operatives in conjunction with local vigilante members, after the police received credible information from the public.

The State Police Command Spokesman, Kontongs Bello, disclosed this in a statement Monday evening. He disclosed that the bus was traveling from one of the eastern states to Abuja, when it was intercepted by the hoodlums at Okpella.

“Acting on credible information from members of the public that a luxurious bus belonging to a private company traveling from one of the Eastern States to Abuja, have been intercepted by group of hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers and taken to the bush, in Okpella area of Edo State, the DPO, Okpella Divisional Headquarters, Kolawole Aremu, immediately swung into action by mobilizing his team from Okpella Division, Edo State Police Command and local vigilante group for immediate bush combing.

“The suspected kidnappers noticing the team of operatives in their den hurriedly abandoned the victims and escaped into the thick forest.

“The nine kidnapped victims were all rescued unhurt. They were advised to continue their journey after profiling them,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, has enjoined the general public to continue to support the police by providing credible information that would help in the fight against crime and criminal elements in the state.