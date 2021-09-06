Police, vigilante comb Edo forest, assure on arrest of killers of Olajide Sowore

The security team includes men and officers of the Edo State Police Command, local hunters and members of the Edo State Vigilante Security Network.

The Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kontongs Bello, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Benin City on Sunday.

According to him, “It has become very necessary for the police to inform the general public that the police are on top of the situation since the incident happened yesterday at about 6:45 a. m.

“Bush combing has started yesterday. The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Philip Ogbadu, has directed that all the tactical teams and the Divisional Police in Okada put hands together in combing the forest.

“The local vigilante in Okada, the police team from the state headquarters and the divisional police in the area are all together combing the bush to arrest the perpetrators and also rescue five others who are still with the kidnappers.”

The Police spokesperson added: “Olajide Sowore was not part of the occupant of a commercial bus belonging to a private company that got spoilt at about 2:00 a.m on the said day, who were the target of the kidnappers.

“Sowore, who was coming from Okada going towards Benin, was just a victim whom they tried to stop and he refused and they shot at his car. The Commissioner of Police is doing everything possible to ensure that these people are arrested and those kidnapped are rescued.”