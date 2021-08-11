Port Harcourt’s waterfront residents cry out as property worth millions razed in fire outbreak

By Nziwu Uchechi

Residents of Okwelle (Soku) waterfront community in Port Harcourt are now counting their loss following a fire outbreak that engulfed the makeshift houses in the area this morning.

A member of PHALGA security service, Chukwuma Atamkpo who spoke to me at the scene of the incident, explained that a female resident forgot to put off her candle which sparked the fire that spread to other makeshift rooms.

“We were at our duty post this morning when we discovered a flame of fire and we decided with other colleagues to know what was happening. We found that somebody lighted a candle and the place got burnt and escalated to other neighboring house that expanded to loss of millions of properties.

“We are here to see how we can stop it. I have contacted fire security services and with their help and the community,” he added.

Another resident, identified as Christain Alkali, however said a resident forgot to put off his stove that later exploded and gutted the makeshift buildings.

Two other female residents who spoke to our correspondent lamented that they were at work when the fire started and on getting home found that their rooms had been razed completely by the fire and they were not able to pick anything.

‘In fact we have lost everything, the only thing we are left behind is these clothes we are wearing. All my properties burnt including my certificates. We are pleading that government should rescue us and come to our aid’, they lamented.

The PHALGA security personnel were on ground to prevent hoodlums from looting the property of residents that were salvaged.

The youth of the community frantically used water and detergent to put off the fire before the arrival of fire fighters who managed to put out the fire.

Over 30 make shift rooms were completely razed.