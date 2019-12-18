Pray for me, says shocked Trump as impeachment nears

Hours before the U.S. House of Representatives was expected to vote to approve the articles of impeachment against him on Wednesday, President Trump said on Twitter that he couldn’t believe this “terrible Thing” was happening to him and asked supporters to pray for him.

He tweeted: “Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!”

“A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”

The tweet came before the House convened to debate the charges against Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — over his dealings with Ukraine, with a full House vote to follow, probably in the evening.

If the two articles pass, as expected, Trump will become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

On the eve of the vote, the president sent an insult-filled letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accusing Democrats of “declaring open war on American Democracy,” among other things.

“I write to express my strongest and most powerful protest against the partisan impeachment crusade being pursued by the Democrats in the House of Representatives,” Trump wrote in the six-page letter, salted with at least eight exclamation marks. “This impeachment presents an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power by Democrat Lawmakers, unequaled in nearly two and a half centuries of American legislative history.”

Trump also said Pelosi was lying about praying for him.

“Even worse than offending the Founding Fathers, you are offending Americans of faith by continually saying ‘I pray for the President,’ when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense,” the president wrote. “It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!”

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Pelosi said she hadn’t fully read Trump’s letter, but called what she did read “really sick.”