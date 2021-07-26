Princess tells court how she rebuffed Baba Ijesha’s love overtures

Popular comedienne, Adekola Adekanya (ak Princess) on Monday told the Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja how she met Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha.

Princess, who described the two as professional colleagues, said she met Baba Ijesha in 2008 at an event and the two decided to start making comedy skits together.

The comedienne also claimed Baba Ijesha wooed her in the process of their work relationship but she rejected his proposal.

Princess said she got close to the actor afterward, especially after her marriage crashed around 2013.

The comedienne claimed she invested in Baba Ijesha’s education and the actor visited her at home thereafter.

Baba Ijesha and his supporters and critics were in court as Princess further narrated the allegation of child molestation against the actor before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

Baba Ijesha was represented by Babatunde Ogala SAN, amongst others while the Lagos State Government was represented by Olayinka Adeyemi.

Baba Ijesha has been in the news for the wrong reason since April 22, 2021, when officers of the Lagos State Police Command announced his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of Princess.

The actor faces six counts of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.