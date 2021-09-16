Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello emerges new Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University

A Professor of Physiology and former Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has been named the ninth substantive Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU).

Olatunji-Bello was born in Lagos on the 23rd of April 1964 to Mrs. Jadesola Ibidapo and Mr Emiola Ibidapo-Okunrinboye.

She attended Anglican Girls Primary School, Surulere, from 1970 to 1974 and then Lagos Anglican Girls Grammar School, Surulere, between 1974 and 1979.

She proceeded to Methodist Girls High School, Yaba, and Lagos State College of Science and Technology, Ikosi Campus where she did her “A” levels in 1982.

Prof Olatunji-Bello thereafter attended the prestigious University of Ibadan where she bagged a BSc (Hons) Physiology in 1985. After her NYSC at the University of Lagos, she was awarded MSc Physiology in 1987 at the University of Lagos.

She attended 6-month research training in the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in the US in 1994. After which she bagged a Ph.D in Physiology of the University of Lagos in 1998.

She obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Theology from the Bible College of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in 2001 and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education PGDE of the Lagos State University in 2018.

In 2012, Professor Olatunji-Bello attended the Course 34 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies Kuru, the highest policy advisory body of the Federal Government, as a nominee of the National Universities Commission NUC where she was awarded the certificate as a Member of the National Institute (mni).

Until her election as the First female Deputy Vice Chancellor of LASU, she was the First substantive Head of the Department of Physiology, LASUCOM. Other University managerial positions held by Professor Olatunji-Bello include as Acting Vice Chancellor (July –December 21, 2010, January 30 – October 31st, 2011).

She is married to the Lagos State commissioner for environment, Olatunji Bello.