Professional bodies should sanction members abetting corruption – HEDA

By Onuora Aninwobodo

The 24th anti-corruption situation Room organized by Human and Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA) and ICPC, has advocated for professional bodies to take actions against their members that participate in the process of corruption or participate in the proceed.

The program, held in partnership with the Technical Unit on Governance and Anticorruption Reforms, has the theme, ‘Role of professional bodies, professional ethics, professional codes and conduct and sanctions in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.’

One of the resource persons, Femi Falana (SAN) while speaking in a key note address on the topic professional bodies and fight against corruption in Nigeria, current efforts, challenges and opportunities for engagement, said that no government all over the world has successfully won any corruption war. He said that the masses should own the fight and task their leaders.

Falana said Nigeria has been ruled by professionals and the professional bodies have failed to caution their members or hold them accountable. He warned the media to stop promoting those that subvert democracy and enemies of democracy, by giving them awards.

The program demands that there is need to focus on financial institutions as enablers of corruption in Nigeria.

They called for bankers, lawyers, real estate agencies and accountants to be regularly supervised, regulated and sanctioned, based on their roles and participation in the corruption chain.

Some of the participants and resources persons, which include the Chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju, Professor Sheu Abdullahi, Dr Gbenga Oduntan of the University of Kent, United Kingdom all spoke on the need for all professional involved in the process of corruption to be sanctioned.

Dr Gbenga Oduntan in his paper on enablers of illicit asset and corruption -role of professional bodies in preventing, tracing and remain recovering illicit wealth, said the issue of confidentiality hampers the fight against corruption.

The program, among other things, advocate the issue of adopting the global standard operating procedure and there must be incentives and sanction mechanism to encourage participation.

The 24th edition of the Anticorruption situation Room created and opportunity for the distribution of a compendium of 100 High profile corruption cases in Nigeria.