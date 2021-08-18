Protesters mourning 15 year old ‘killed by Amotekun’ force closure of Oyo State secretariat Ibadan

All the major entrance gates of the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi-Gate, Ibadan have been shut over a protest by aggrieved youths protesting the death of a 15- year-old boy.

The protesters said they were reacting to the alleged killing of a 15- year-old by suspected members of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps. Details of the death are still sketchy as at the time of this report.

The youths, who arrived the Secretariat gate unannounced, blocked all the linking roads, disrupting human and vehicular movement.

The youths also carried the corpse of the victim on the roof of a tricycle, calling on Governor Seyi Makinde to fish out the killer Amotekun member.

Unconfirmed sources said the victim, an apprentice at a private printing press at Mokola, went out on Tuesday night to buy food around Uncle Joe area where he was shot dead while some said he was a student preparing for the WASSCE exams.

Efforts by the Governor’s Executive Assistant on Security, Sunday Odukoya to pacify the aggrieved protesters proved abortive. They insisted on seeing and talking to the Governor alone or no one else.

Heavy security presence was also noticed in the vicinity as reinforcement was immediately called for before the situation goes out of hands.

The combined team of security operatives were also seen standing in clusters in different strategic points.

All the gates leading into the State Secretariat is under lock and key as the protest continues as at the time of filing this report.

The aggrieved youths burnt tyres while protesting the death and blocked the UCH- Mokola road for a few minutes.

Some of the commuters plying the Total-Garden Secretariat Road, Government House Road and Parliament Road had to find alternative routes.

Efforts to get a reaction from the Commandant of Oyo Amotekun Corps, Olayinka Olayanju has so far been unsuccessful.