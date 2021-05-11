Ramadan is 30 days, Eid El Fitri holds Thursday – NSCIA

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs(NSCIA) has announced that the Eid-el Fitr festival will hold on Thursday.

It asked Muslims in the country to observe Ramadan fast on Wednesday.

The NSCIA, which made the clarifications in a statement in Abuja, said the crescent has not been sighted to end Ramadan fast.

The statement was signed by the Deputy Secretary-General, of NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu.

The NSCIA said: “The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) – under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni – wishes to inform the Nigerian Muslim Ummah that there was no proven report of the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the 29th of Ramadan, 1442 AH.

“Ramadan fast will therefore continue tomorrow Wednesday, 12th May 2021 as the 30th day of Ramadan.

“Consequently, Thursday 13th May, 2021 is hereby declared as 1st of Shawwal, 1442 AH and the day of Eid-il-fitr.

“The Council prays that Almighty Allah accept our fasting and other virtuous acts in Ramadan and grant us all peaceful and blissful Eid celebrations.

” Wassalamu alaikum wa-Rahmatullah.”