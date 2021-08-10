Red Star bridges gap between wholesalers, retailers with dedicated shuttle services

Red Star Express, a foremost Nigerian logistics service company, is leveraging its expertise in outsourcing to bridge the gap between wholesalers and retailers.

The company recently expanded the capacity of its dedicated shuttle services to include providing wholesalers with the opportunity to build and deepen the relationship with their customers.

According to the Divisional Managing Director, Red Star Support Services, Tonye Preghafi, Red Star constantly monitors what customers want and adjust accordingly.

“We are excited to have expanded our dedicated shuttle services even further to include distributing goods from wholesalers to retailers. This move will also help better support our strategic goal as a company. We will be leveraging our expertise in outsourcing to achieve success here,” he said.

He added that Red Star Express PLC is a company that believes in the importance of flexing its service offerings to meet customer’s changing needs.

“Businesses are looking for new ways to deepen the relationship with their clients, facilitate the distribution of goods, and develop new business through customers’ insights. With our dedicated retail convenience network, we are providing wholesalers with new ways to build and deepen relationships with customers and manage the retail market,” he said.

With this innovation, we have expanded our service offering to support businesses on their growth journey by connecting them to more customers pan Nigeria”, he added.

As for his plan for the future of this new line of outsourcing, Preghafi said it is to expand its Nigerian distribution capabilities.

“Wholesalers are looking for alternative channels of reaching, acquiring and servicing their customers because of the pandemic. So Red Star Support Service will have to step in to support them to meet their needs,” he said.

In Nigeria, SMEs contributes 48% to national GDP, accounts for 96% of business and 84% of employment. The retail sector is the third-largest contributor to Nigeria GDP. More than 90% of the industry is made up of informal retailers. Red Star Support Services is within the retail sector, hence easing the distribution of goods between wholesalers and retailers.

Red Star Express Plc is a Licensee of Federal Express (FedEx) Corporation, the world’s largest delivery solutions provider. It has over 150 offices in Nigeria, with international offices in Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and the Benin Republic. Its network spans over 1,500 communities in Nigeria and 214 countries worldwide.

Red Star Express Plc is made up of 4 divisions and business units specializing in areas such as Express Delivery, Logistics, Freight, Outsourcing Services, Supply Chain Management, E-Commerce Facilitation, Printing and Packaging, E-Archiving, as well as Agro Trade Logistics.