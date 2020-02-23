Remo Stars FC player killed after police arrest in Sagamu for wearing camoflague

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Remo Stars Football Club (RSFC) Assistant Captain and Defender, Tiyamiyu Kazeem, popularly called Kaka, died Saturday following a botched arrest by the police.

A report said he died after being shot bypoliceman from the Ogun State Command.

However, the police public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, when contacted on phone, said Tiamiyu was arrested for putting on a military camouflage.

Oyeyemi said the player was being transported to Abeokuta when the car broke down. The officer came down to get it fixed when Tiamiyu tried to escape but was knocked down by an oncoming car.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon while the deceased was driving in Sagamu with one of his teammates, Sanni Abubakar.

According to a witness, who spoke with Cityvoice on condition of anonymity, the police officers stopped the footballer to label him a Yahoo Boy and they insisted on taking him to the nearby police station.

Tiyamiyu refused being labelled an internet fraudster, a situation, the eyewitness stated, angered the policemen to push him out of the vehicle and he was hit by an oncoming car which resulted in Tiamiyu’s death.

“The officer stopped Tiyamiyu Kazeem insisting that he was a Yahoo Boy. Kazeem brought out his identity (ID) card to identify himself as a player of Remo Stars FC, but the officer insisted on taking him to the nearest police station in Sagamu.

“Tiyamiyu and Sanni obliged, followed the officers, only for them to notice that they were driving towards Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway. Then the guys questioned to know where they were taking them to, but this prompted them to stop the car and push him (Tiyamiyu) out of the car, whereby an unknowing vehicle knocked him down.”

He was immediately rushed to Fakoya Hospital in Sagamu, where he was confirmed dead.

Until his death, he was a reliable defender for Remo Stars FC in the ongoing 2019/2020 Nigeria National League (NNL).