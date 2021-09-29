Reps to investigate NYSC security tips on kidnapping for Corps members

The House of Representatives on Tuesday mandated its Committee on Youths Development to investigate item 65(e ) of the National Youth Service Corps handbook which contains security tips for youth Corps to reduce their exposure to kidnap cases.

The House Minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu raised the motion under matters of urgent national importance at plenary describing the section which adviced Corps members to inform their families to make ransom available in case they fall victim to kidnap as embarrassing

Elumelu says the inclusion of that section shows a complete collapse in the security architecture of the country which calls for worry and insisting that it is against the provisions of section 19 of the public officers protection act.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, referred the House to a refutal made by the management of the NYSC which the sponsor of the motion immediately countered as he came armed with a copy of the NYSC handbook reading out the security Tips actually stated.

Recall that Section 65(e)of the NYSC handbook had surfaced in a section of the media over the weekend, generating a lot of reactions and raising concerns to Nigerians.