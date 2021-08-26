Residents flee after gunmen stormed Rivers village, killed six persons

By Uchechi Nziwu

Residents of Gwara and Boue in Khana local government have urged the Rivers State government to rehabilitate bad roads leading to those two communities to avoid incessant attack by gun men.

Public Relations Officer of the Community Development Community (CDC) of Boue, Nwibakpo Golden in an interview with our reporter disclosed that three persons were killed recently in his community and three others persons killed along Gwara Kono road.

“This afternoon unknown gun men invaded Gwara community and killed about three, Then they entered Boue community and killed about three. One person has been identified while another, a bike man with two passengers were coming from service and they met those unknown gun men and were shot dead instantly.

“Boue community is a very big community heading 12 autonomous communities and there is no police station around, coupled with bad roads. I would say that building a police station there is a welcome idea so that the police can always attend to situations like this when the need arises,’ he said.

A source confirmed that gunmen invaded Kono and Boue, killing three persons dead while many residents have fled the community.

He said siting of a Police Division in the community and rehabilitation of the bad portion of the roads in the area would effectively tackle the incessant attack by gunmen.

Gunmen had attacked Kone, and other communities in Boue for over three times this year.

When contacted the spokesperson of Rivers State Police command, Nnamdi Omoni told our reporter said he was not yet aware of the killings.