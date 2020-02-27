Rhythm 93.7 FM disclaims fake video slandering Lulu-Briggs’s widow

While the general public continues to await news of the burial date of High Chief Dr. O. B. Lulu-Briggs, a malicious fake-news video being circulated by Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Chairman of Platform Petroleum, through his spokesman Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo against the person of his stepmother, Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, has been disclaimed by Rhythm 93.7FM.

When contacted to authenticate the source of the said obnoxious propaganda material supposedly emanating from Rhythm 93.7FM, Mr. Segun Owolabi, Head of Station Rhythm 93.7FM, said the material did not emanate from Rhythm 93.7FM. He also said his Station does not broadcast in Pidgin English and the said voice is unknown to his Station.

“It did not emanate from my Station. We don’t broadcast in that language. It is an act of impersonation. Why are they impersonating us?” Segun wondered.

The said fake news is the height of desperation by Dumo Lulu-Briggs and meant to distract the public from questioning where he had deposited the body of his father without the knowledge of the rest of the family. Dumo had promised earlier that upon taking custody of his father’s body, a burial date would be announced. The question now on everyone’s lips is “why has Dumo unlawfully taken his father’s body to an unknown location without announcing a date for his burial as he had promised?”

The General Public and well-meaning Nigerians should therefore take the broadcast for what it is, fake news, and ignore it. One thing is certain, by the grace of God, High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs would be buried as Dumo has no other option but to announce the burial date of his father as he promised in order to give the departed sage his final rest.

Oraye St. Franklyn

Spokesperson, Dr. Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs