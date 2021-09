Former member of Lagos State House of Assembly, Amuwo Odofin constituency 1 and former state commissioner, Risikat Adejoke Adegeye has died.

Details of the death of Adegeye, one of the wives of veteran Juju musician, Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye also known as King Sunny Ade, is still sketchy as at the time of filing in this report.

She reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday. The cause of her death was unknown as at the time of filing this report.