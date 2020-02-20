Rival cult groups kill six in Edo to mark anniversary of leaders’ deaths

Rival cult groups kill six in Edo to mark anniversary of leaders’...

By Peterson lbi

Two rival cult groups have murdered six persons to mark the one year anniversary of the killing of two rival leaders of Aye and Eiye confraternities in Edo State.

The state police commissioner, Lawal Jimeta who confirmed the killings, added that 15 suspects have been arrested in connection with the deaths.

The victims were said to have been killed on Tuesday at Nomayo Junction, Aifuwa and Three House area of Upper Sakponba Road, in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of the city.

A witness said over 10 persons hid inside his shop at Three House Junction while some cult members were shooting sporadically. He added that four persons were killed at the notorious 3rd Junction.

Policemen were later drafted to 3rd Junction to maintain peace and order in the area.

Residents of the area however accused the policemen of arresting innocent traders and artisans.

Jimeta, who disclosed that effort was on to stem the violence, warned those involved to desist.

Meanwhile, the state government has condemned the spike in cult-related killings in the state.

The government, in a statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said it will not condone any act of violence or anyone who exploit delinquent youth to cause mayhem in the state.

“We are working closely with the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies in the state to arrest the rise in cult clashes. We assure that these clashes will be contained,” he said.

He cautioned parents to keep a close eye on their children and monitor their whereabouts so they would not be used to do the bidding of desperate persons.