Rivers Police arrests suspected cult group leader, girlfriend with arms

By Uchechi Nziwu

The Rivers State Police command says it is investigating one Mr. Christain, a final year student said to be number one man of Vikings cult group at a University in Diobu, Port Harcourt.

The spokesperson of the command, Nnamdi Omoni, said in a statement while responding to an inquiry by our correspondent that Christian was arrested on Wednesday night at a spot where he was relaxing with a female friend.

A source who did not want his name disclosed revealed that Christian was arrested along with his girlfriend at a Hotel in Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt and four fully loaded pistols were recovered from them when personnel of Octopus Strike Force of the Rivers State Police command, acting on credible intelligence, stormed the hotel where the suspected cult kingpin lodged with his girlfriend.

A police source informed our correspondent that technical intelligence has been deployed to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

Three months ago, Omoni told newsmen that the shooting of Blessing Ogolo, a final year student of Rivers State University (RiSU), was related to cult rivalry.

Ogolo who confirmed to journalists he was shot by a course mate after his examination inside the campus of RiSU however, denied being a cultist.

Another source however revealed that the cult war that led to the shooting of Ogolo was as a result of supremacy battle between suspected Vikings and Ku Klux Klans (KKK) confraternity in RiSU.

The Rivers State Police command said it was doing everything possible to end cultism in higher institutions and other areas in the state.