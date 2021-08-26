Ronaldo offered up to €15m a season by Man City for two years, as Juventus eye Gabriel Jesus swap – report

Manchester City have offered Cristiano Ronaldo a two-year deal in a move that could hinge on a swap deal with Juventus for Gabriel Jesus, according to a source in Italy.

Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is said to be in Turin for discussions with his star client after a period in which the representative has been widely reported to have been offering the Portugal captain to top clubs.

Mendes is ready to meet Juventus despite not having a summit scheduled with them, with City the only club currently poised to swoop in a proposed deal that would pay Ronaldo between €14 million ($16.5 million) and €15 million ($17.6 million) a season, according to Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

City’s reputed move may have been hastened by the surprise announcement from Harry Kane, the England captain they had been expected to sign throughout the summer, that he plans to stay at Tottenham until at least the end of the season.

The reigning Premier League champions looked toothless in attack when they lost 1-0 at Spurs on the opening day of the season, and that warning sign, together with the urgency imposed by the closure of the transfer window on Tuesday, may have forced boss Pep Guardiola to act.

All-time City top scorer Sergio Aguero left the club at the end of last season and is yet to be directly replaced, while Ronaldo has a formidable record wherever he goes and would almost certainly rival the likes of Kane, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and new Chelsea signing Romelu Lukaku at the top of the Premier League scoring charts.

The transfer would be a sensational one given Ronaldo’s status at City’s arch-rivals, Manchester United, where he remains a legend for his prolific exploits between 2003 and 2009.