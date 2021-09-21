Rotimi Bello: VAT sharing and the Federal Government insincerity

By Rotimi Bello

The damning accusation of insincerity in the collection and sharing of Value Added Tax (VAT) by the federal government (to the parties concerned; Rivers, Kano and Lagos States) led to the unabated series of litigations, one of which favoured the proponent that believes that the State should be collecting VAT and not the Federal government. Most of the States which benefitted from this free gift over years have been crying wolf to support the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Federal Government posture and stance on the issue that the status quo should be maintained, knowing that a little tilt towards the Rivers’ and Lagos states’ request might affect them negatively and spell doom for them.

I am either supporting or opposing Lagos and Rivers States exclusive rights, move to collect VAT on products that all Nigerians consume and utilise which are sold across the country, neither do I agree with the dubious disposition of the Federal Government in the sharing of this tax by favouring one states against the others. The Federal Government dubiosity was obvious to all, it is neither honest nor believable on this issue. Transparency should be maintained in all national issues in order to gain the respect of the component units. It is a well-known fact that the current government has been accused of favouritism, cronyism and sectional disposition in all its facet. Thus, extending favouritism to VAT distribution is unfair to the states where a substantial amount of VAT has been generated, with little returns to them while a state like Kano is allowed to keep what he generated completely. What double standard is this?

One of the cardinal principles of federalism is the elicitation of a healthy competitive environment to stimulate development among the component units that made up the federation. This is noticeable among the states in the United States of America (USA). Moving from one state to another in the US would make one be awestruck. From the states in Northeast with New England and Middle Atlantic region; Midwest with East North Central and West North Central region; South with 3 subdivisions: South Atlantic, East South Central, and West South Central, and West with the Mountain and the Pacific regions, the level of development is significant and awesome. The state sales tax (something that is equivalent to our own VAT), Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and sometimes Federal grants to States and Local Governments are holistically utilized for the development of America for Americans. They are not waiting endlessly for non-existing investors to develop their economy for them like our lame-duck leaders who have nothing to show for their years in power.

Notably, the US does not have VAT but sales tax which is charged and controlled by individual states, and there is no standard of national sales tax rate system in the US unlike Nigeria, VAT championed and collected by FIRS; the agency of the federal government. The issue of sales tax is at the concurrent jurisdiction of states and local governments in the US. Accordingly, the rate varies from state to state. There is no uniform rate in all the fifty states that make up the US federation. Furthermore, the sales tax charges ranging from 2.9 to 7.25 per cent at the state level, this implies that the sales tax charges depend on the viability of the state’s economy and most states do not charge above 7.25 per cent. For instance, the local governments in 35 out of 50 states in the US impose an additional sale or use tax ranging from 1 to 5 per cent. The US federal government has nothing to do with sales tax accrued to states and local governments across the length and breadth of the country.

In the United Kingdom (UK) there are three rates of VAT collected by Her Majesty Revenue and Customs for the UK government. The goods and products that fall on the standard rate of 20%, those on reduced rate of 5% (such as domestic fuel) and some zero-rated (such as most food and children’s clothing and footwear under 14 years of age) while some are totally exempted from VAT. Unlike Nigeria where all products are lumped together to pay 7.5% VAT (except the non-vatable items), it is varying in the UK. Available data shows that in 2019/2020 the UK government generated £129.88 billion, while Nigeria generated ₦1.53 trillion converted to pounds approximately £3 billion. This is an insignificant amount comparing Nigeria population of 201 million (2019) in relation to the UK population of 66.65 million (2019).

The above statistics reveal a preponderance gap and variation in tax generation between Nigeria and UK. Based on the theory of income tax fairness that says people should pay taxes based on the benefits they receive from the government. While the UK citizens could be proud and happy about the direction and development of their country in all strata of life, many Nigerians are disillusioned about Nigeria believing that nothing ever works out in the masses favour over years. It has been locust years full of shit and failed promises.

Invariably, those arguing that the states should be controlling VAT have a tenable proposition in the sense that some states have banned the sales of certain goods and it is logical that such states should be exempted from tax generated from such products. Similarly, the states should not be equally remunerated in VAT allocation, it should be based on the agreed percentage on generation. This is to say that whatever that is accrued, a state should be allowed to keep 70% while paying 30% to Federal Government as a tax to be distributed among the state with zero generation. The policy of nonavailability of free money will drive out political charlatan, non-innovative and non-creative officeholders whose ultimate ambition is to milk peoples’ patrimonies. It is high time our rulers faced the reality by practising the so-called ideal federalism and desist from pseudo-federalism which has retarded Nigeria onward progression in all ramifications. We need avant-garde leaders bubbling with ideas and not all these conservative brutes who still live in the dinosaur age, and are hell-bent to impose open gracing on the nation in this twenty-first century.

Rotimi S. Bello wrote this piece from Abuja via rotimibello_69@yahoo.com