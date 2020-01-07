Sadio Mane, Oshoala win African Footballer of the Year prizes

Liverpool’s Sadio Mané has been named African Footballer of the Year for the first time after beating his teammate Mohamed Salah and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, while Barcelona and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala was named as women’s player of the year.

The Reds’ No.10 collected the accolade at a ceremony in Egypt on Tuesday and was also named in the FIFPro Africa Best XI for 2019, alongside Salah and Joel Matip.

It was a successful calendar year for the 27-year-old as he ended the 2018-19 season by winning the Champions League and Premier League Golden Boot award.

The summer then saw Mane help guide Senegal to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations before returning to claim more honours with Jürgen Klopp’s side.

After scoring twice in the UEFA Super Cup triumph over Chelsea, Mane then delivered the assist for Roberto Firmino’s goal that won Liverpool the FIFA Club World Cup for the very first time.