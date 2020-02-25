Sagamu police killing: IGP disbands Zonal police satellite offices nationwide

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate disbandment of every Zonal Police Satellite offices across the country.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of South West, Peter Ogunyanwo stated this on Tuesday after leading police management team to pay condolence visit to the family of Tiyamiyu Kazeem, a professional footballer killed at the weekend by some policemen.

With the latest development, the operations of Zonal Intervention Squad have been discontinued, while the personnel are now to report to Commissioners of Police in their various states, Ogunyanwo said.

This follows Monday’s violent protest in Sagamu, Ogun State, when residents occupied the street to show their displeasure over the death of Kazeem, killed after he was arrested by operatives of a zonal intervention squad.

Ogunyanwo said the action became imperative for proper monitoring of their officers.