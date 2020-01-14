Sagay, southern leaders fault FG on Amotekun proclamation

Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has asked Southwest governors to ignore the directive of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) describing Operation Amotekun as illegal.

Speaking with Daily Independent, Sagay said the governors have no business consulting Malami before coming up with the idea of how best to secure their states or region.

In its reaction, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum(SMBLF) described the ‘illegal diktat’ by the Attorney – General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami(SAN) declaring Amotekun, the South West security (not military or Police) outfit illegal as one that cannot stand.

“We consider his action as an abuse of office to suppress the rights of federating units to secure themselves and in furtherance of the widely – held suspicion that sections of the country are deliberately being rendered vulnerable for herdsmen and other criminals by the Federal Government,” the group said.

“We ask the Governors of the South West to ignore Malamu and allow him to go to court to challenge their decision as he cannot constitute himself a court over elected governors.We are not under military rule.

“We insist that what the Governors have done is what individuals and and neighborhoods can legally do to secure their lives and property.

The right to preserve your life cannot be under any exclusive list other than the list of those who have no value for human lives.

The ultra vire action of the AGF has further exposed Nigeria as a country under command and control and governed by a conquest mentality.

“We ask Malami to tell us what makes Amotekun illegal and Hisbah legal.

“He should further explain to us what makes Civilian JTF legal in the North East where there is war and in Zamfara and Katina and Kano where there is no war, while Amotekun is his only illegal take.

This is a defining moment to decide if we are under segregation and different laws in the country.”