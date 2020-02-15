Sakaruyi of Karu backs police campaign against cultism, other vices

As the March 12 2020 national launch date for the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) draws closer, many stakeholders are joining the initiative, which was conceived by the present Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

The latest commendation is from the traditional Ruler of Karu, the Sakaruyi of Karu, Dr Emmanuel Yepwi.

Dr Yepwi gave his commendation when the National Coordinator of POCACOV, Ebere Amaraizu in company of the Program Officer, Partners West Africa Nigeria: Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative, Henry Anoliefo and other members of the organization visited his palace in Karu, in line with their advocacy campaigns.

The Karu monarch said he had been wondering how the next generation will imbibe morals without initiatives like this, as the youth now prefer to follow material enrichments.

Dr Yepwi called for more effort in taking the program to schools and homes, because if “children imbibe morals at school and at home, the society will be better and cultism will be eradicated or at least reduced.”

The royal father said that right now the issues of vices and cultism is getting out of hand as children are no longer afraid of their parents and teachers.

He advised parents to stop the act of beating up teachers or harassing teachers for disciplining their wards.

Amaraizu informed the Karu Monarch that the program will be taken to every community, after its launch in Abuja on 12th March, 2020 at the NAF event Center, by Adamu, the initiator of the program and the Chief Host.

POCACOV is an initiative of the Inspector General of police IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

The campaign started in 2015, during his tenure as the Enugu state commissioner of police.

It was flagged off at Ameke Ngwo Civic Centre, Udi local government Area of Enugu state. The intervention is borne out of the desire to nip certain crimes in the bud in line with the tenets of community oriented policing.

POCACOV activities involve educating relevant stakeholders such as students, students leaders, political class, traditional rulers, town union leaders, youths and their leaders, market union and their leaders on the dangers of cultism and other vices and the need to say no to it and be a champion.