Samsung unveils Galaxy S20: Change the Way You Experience the World

Samsung executives have unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S20, a new series of flagship devices that fundamentally changes the way we capture and experience our world. The Galaxy S20 series introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality.

Along with the camera, the Galaxy S20 makes the experience of everything we love to do with our phones, easier and better—enjoy personalised music for every moment of the day, watch videos the way they are meant to be seen and play console-style games on-the-go.

“As we enter this new decade, how we communicate and how we experience the world around us has evolved.Samsung is therefore providing a next-generation device for transforming people’s lives. With an incredible AI powered camera, you can capture the moments as they happen and connect more seamlessly with the people you love” said Dudu Mokholo, Chief Marketing Officer: Samsung Central Africa.

CHANGING HOW WE CAPTURE

Now, more than ever, we capture our lives and tell our stories through our smartphones—and that is why the camera is the single-most important feature for consumers purchasing a new smartphone. Designed for the way we live, the Galaxy S20 introduces an entirely new camera system—powered by AI and with our biggest image sensor yet—to bring out the best in every image and every moment.

• Details in Stunning Clarity: The Galaxy S20’s camera offers super-high resolution (108MP for the Galaxy S20 Ultra; 64MP for the Galaxy S20 and S20+) to bring out the details with stunning clarity. The Galaxy S20 Ultra takes things a step further by combining nine pixels into one at the sensor level for higher quality images in low light, using cutting-edge binning technology.

• Groundbreaking Zoom Capability: With the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology, even when you are far away, you can zoom in close. Use up to 30X zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20+, or step-up to the S20 Ultra’s revolutionary folded lenses with 10x lossless zoom for 100x Space Zoom. With advanced crop-zoom technology, S20 users can also capture a shot, crop it and edit it more easily, while maintaining the amazing quality.

• Single Take, Multiple Possibilities: Single Take lets you stay in the moment, while you capture the moment. The Galaxy S20 can capture a number of photo and videos, such as live focus, cropped, ultra wide and more, and use AI to recommend the best shots.

• Pro-Grade Filming Capability: The Galaxy S20 offers stunning 8K video shooting, so users can capture their world in true-to-life colour and quality. Even the bumpiest videos look like they were shot using a gimbal, thanks to Super Steady and its anti-rolling stabilisation and AI motion analysis. And when you are done shooting, stream your video to a Samsung QLED 8K TV and enjoy a best-in-class viewing experience.

DO WHAT YOU LOVE, BETTER

The Galaxy S20 makes the experience of everything we love to do on our phone, easier and better. With new features and impactful partnerships, inspired by open collaboration, the Galaxy S20 is built for how we use our phones today.

• Music: Whether you are just waking up, or heading to the gym, enjoy a personalised soundtrack based around your routine, thanks to a new integration between Spotify and Bixby Routines. With Music Share, extend your paired Bluetooth connection to a car stereo or speaker via your device, so you and your friend can take turns DJ-ing during the road trip.

• Streaming : Because of the Galaxy S20’s professional-grade camera, Netflix and Samsung partnered to put the Galaxy S20 in the hands of renowned directors to capture exclusive content for Samsung users. Also, you can search and play Netflix programs by simply asking Bixby.

• Gaming: The Galaxy S20 series takes mobile gaming to the next level. With a 120Hz display, you’ll experience incredibly smooth gaming. Later this spring, Samsung partner, Microsoft, will launch its popular Forza Street in the Galaxy Store, marking the first time the game is coming to mobile. Combined with a fast processor, 12 GB of RAM , audio tuned by AKG and game booster, working in the background to optimise settings for peak performance, the Galaxy S20 offers a powerful gaming experience.

EXPERIENCE ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES

As our latest, flagship device, the Galaxy S20 series feature the premium technologies that Galaxy fans have come to know and expect. The most secure device Samsung has ever made, the Galaxy S20 is protected by Knox—the industry-leading mobile security platform that protects the device from the chip level through the software level. The Galaxy S20 also features a new, secure processor, called Guardian Chip, to protect against hardware-based attacks.

Powered by a big, intelligent battery, the Galaxy S20 line comes with a 25W fast charger, while the Ultra supports 45W Super Fast charging as well; and all are equipped with massive standard storage (128 GB for all three models).

With S20, you can also experience Samsung’s cleanest, simplest, most intuitive interface yet with One UI 2. You can also use the Galaxy S20 to control your smart home with SmartThings, achieve your health and wellness goals with Samsung Health, and more.

GALAXY BUDS+

With Samsung Galaxy Buds+, you can immerse yourself in your favourite music and podcasts. Galaxy Buds+ feature Sound by AKG, Buds+ feature 2-way dynamic speakers; 3 mics for unparalleled sound and voice quality; and an incredibly long battery life—up to 11 hours from Buds+ and an extra 11 hours in the case. Buds+ app, ‘Galaxy Buds+’, is now iOS compatible, so you can enjoy a great audio experience no matter which device you use. And with the Spotify partnership , listen to the tunes and podcasts you love more easily by hitting play with a single press.