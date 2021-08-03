Saraki, Imoke, Anyim in closed-door meeting with Makinde in Ibadan

Chairman of the PDP National Reconciliation Committee and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; alongside former SGF, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim and former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke among others are currently in Ibadan to meet with Oyo governor, Seyi Makinde.

The closed-door meeting which held for about 30 minutes was majorly to address the crisis rocking the party.

The committee will be meeting factional leaders of the party on ways to resolve the lingering crisis rocking the party in the state.