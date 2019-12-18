Senate okays Muhammad Nami as FIRS Chairman, approves board

The Senate, Wednesday afternoon, confirmed the appointment of Muhammad Mamman Nami as the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.

Senate President Dr. Ahmed Lawan hit his gavel at about 2:51 pm today, signalling the confirmation of Nami’s appointment by the Senate. President Mohammadu Buhari sent Nami’s name to the Senate as FIRS Executive Chairman last week.

Senator Olamilekan Solomon Adeola (Lagos West), Chairman of the Finance Committee, laid the report of the Senate Finance committee before the Senate.

The Senate President promised that the Senate will give FIRS all the support it needs to attain its mandate at this time when the nation needs more revenue.

“We will keep the Service on its toes. The Chairman and members should note that a lot of work needs to be done. We will work you and hold quarterly meetings with you January to December towards the realisation of your mandate, ” Adeola said when Nami and Board members appeared before the committee. They were asked questions about their work experience, academic qualifications and overall knowledge of the FIRS.

“The nominees responded intelligently to the questions put to them by the Committee members with adequate knowledge of revenue generation and taxation in line with global best practice. They showed enthusiasm and willingness to contribute their quota to the nation’s development, ” Adeola said.

He added that the committee established that the nomination is in line with Section 3 (2) (a) of the Federal Inland Revenue Establishment Act 2007 and that the nominees were cleared by the Police and the State Security Services, (SSS) and possesses the code of Conduct Acknowledgement slip. They have no petitions against them before the committee.

“Going by their cognate working experience and their vision to improve revenue collection for national development, they are suitable, qualified and competent to be appointed as Executive Chairman and Board members of the FIRS.

Apart from Nami, other non-statutory members cleared by the Senate Wednesday are: James Yakwen Ayuba (North Central), Ado Danjuma (North West) Adam Baba Mohammed (North East), Ikeme Osakwe (South East) Adewale Ogunyomade (South West), Ahile Adetola Aibangbee (South-South). The 14-member board is composed of a member representing each of the six geographical zones and statutory

representatives from a select number of ministries and government agencies.

A Tax, Accounting, and Management practitioner, Nami had practical working experiences spanning three decades (1993-2019) in auditing, tax advisory, management services for various clients in the Banking, Manufacturing, Services and the Public Sector. This covers

his professional stint first with the PKF which has presence in over 100 countries, where he cut his professional teeth and rose through the ranks to become a Senior Consultant in charge of Tax Management and Advisory Services; then with the KEL Group of Companies, a consortium of three manufacturing companies, as General Manager from 2004 to 2006; and later with the Mainstream Energy Solutions Ltd as a Statutory Board Audit Committee Member from 2014 to date. He had clients in the banking, manufacturing, services and public sectors as well as non- profit organizations.

He is an expert in rendering advisory support services to investors in respect of new business start-ups and management of existing businesses. He has also continuously rendered outsourced services to clients in trading service and manufacturing sectors of the nation’s economy.

Muhammad Nami attended Bayero University Kano and Ahmadu Bello

University, Zaria where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology (1991) and a Masters of Business degree (2004) respectively. He is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Institute of Debt Recovery Practitioners of Nigeria and Associate Member of Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) and Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; Chartered Institute of Forensic & Investigation Professionals of Nigeria; Institute of Debt Recovery Practitioners of Nigeria and Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered).

He started his career with PFK in 1993 and rose to the position of a senior Consultant in charge of Tax management and advisory services. He is currently the managing consultant of Manam Professional Services

(Chartered Tax Practitioners and Business Advisers) based in Kaduna, Abuja and Niger State.

In 2018, he disengaged from the PKF and established Manam Professional Services which undertakes tax and business advisory. His involvement

with the PKF and other firms exposed him to the changing dynamics and complexities of the financial sector. He was an Audit Trainee, Tax Trainee to becoming a Senior Consultant.

The new FIRS Chairman said that recently, President Mohammadu Buhari, appointed him as a member of the Presidential Committee on Audit of Recovered Assets from 22nd November, 2017 to 11th September, 2018.

When he appeared before the Senate on Tuesday, Nami told Senators that his qualifications has put him “in good stead for my professional practice. With focus on professional demands and requirements.

“As a Fellow and Associate Member of these reputable professional, Institutions I was weaned on the best standards of practice in Accounting, Management, and Tax Administration that anybody can

possibly hope for, and therefore I am endowed with the normative professional ethics and rubrics required to drive tax administration in a developing economy like Nigeria.