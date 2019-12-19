Senate passed bill for establishment of universities in Yola, Funtua, Kontagora

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate has passed the bill for establishment of Modibo Adama University of Technology in Adamawa.

The passing of the bill followed presentation and consideration of the report of the Committee on Tertiary Institution and TETFUND on Wednesday.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Aisha Dahiru (APC Adamawa) had gone through public hearing where inputs of major stakeholders was sought on conversion of the school to conventions university.

The committee report was presented by Sen .Ahmad Kaita (APC Katsina)

Kaita, while presenting the report, said the committee was in agreement with the proposals made in the bill.

He said the conversion of the institution to a conventional university would improve the economy of the host community and meet the educational needs of the people.

He said the enrolment of students in the school had dropped following the ban of admission on management sciences and other courses.

He said enrolment of students dropped to 3,795 from 7,000 students in the schools as at 2016/ 2017 academic session.

He also said the reduction of students enrolment resulted in the drastic reduction in the internal revenue of the school and affected the running of the school.

The Senate, having considered the report of the committee at the Committee of the Whole, approved the 29 clauses of the bill, consequently, the bill was read for the third time by the Clerk of Senate and passed.

Other bills of the committee passed by senate at plenary included: Bill on Establishment of Federal Polytechnic Orogun, Delta, Bill for Establishment of Federal College of Education Illo, Bill for the Establishment of Federal University of Education Kontagora and Bill for amendment of Federal Polytechnic Daura Act .

Senate also passed the bill for Establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology Funtua.(NAN)