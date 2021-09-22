Senate passes 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP document

By Onuora Aninwobodo

The Nigerian Senate has passed the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper approving a benchmark of $57 per barrel for the price of crude.

The MTEF/FSP is the fiscal document upon which the 2022 Appropriation Bill would be predicated upon.

This among other resolutions was reached on Wednesday after a debate on the report of the Joint Committees on Finance and National Planning on the 2022-2024 MTEF-FSP by Senator Adeola Solomon.

Some of the recommendations passed include the adoption of 1.88mbpd, 2.23mbpd and 2.22mbpd as daily production outputs in 2022, 2023 and 2024 as well as an exchange rate of N410.15 to the dollar for the 2022-2024.

The lawmakers also adopted an expected Gross Domestic Product growth rate of 4.20% and inflation rate was pegged at 13%.

Shortly before the report was adopted, Lawmakers stressed the need to address the issue of borrowing.

In a remark, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, advised the Committees to meet with government agencies on a quarterly basis to check their performance.