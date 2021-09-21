Senate refers Buhari’s $4.bn, €710m external loan request to committee

By Onuora Aninwobodo

The Nigerian Senate has referred the request by President Muhammadu Buhari to approve $4.054bn and €710m fresh external loans to fund projects captured under the 2018-2021 borrowing plan to its committee on Local Debts and Foreign Loan for further legislative work.

The committee headed by Senator Clifford Ordia has two weeks to report back to Senate plenary

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, referred the request after Majority Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, presented the request to the Senate for consideration, which was unanimously granted by the lawmakers.

President Buhari had on September 15, 2021 written to the Senate seeking the approval of $4.054bn and €710m fresh external loan to fund projects captured under the 2018-2021 borrowing plan.

He explained that the amount would be used to fund Federal and States Government projects cut across key sectors such as Infrastructure, Health, Agriculture and Food Security, Energy, Education and Human Capital Development and COVID-19 Response efforts.

Meanwhile, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) had called on the National Assembly to reject the fresh request by President Muhammadu Buhari to borrow $4 billion and €710 million until the publication of details of spending of all loans obtained since May 29, 2015 by the government.

Other prominent Nigerian had also expressed concern about the growing debt crisis, the lack of transparency and accountability in the spending of loans that have been obtained, and the perceived unwillingness or inability of the National Assembly to vigorously exercise its constitutional duties to check the apparently indiscriminate borrowing by the government.

President Muhammadu Buhari while making the request said the loans, when obtained, will stimulate the economy and create job employment.

His recent loan request comes barely two months after the National Assembly approved his earlier request to borrow $8.3 billion and €490 million loans contained in the initial 2018-2020 borrowing plan.

The lawmakers had said the needed funds were meant for projects geared towards the realisation of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan that cut across key sectors such as infrastructure, health, agriculture and food security, energy, COVID-19, among others.

With the current $1 to N550 exchange rate, the new loan of $4 billion will amount to about N2.2 trillion.