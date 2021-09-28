Senate seeks N300bn to fix roads in Niger State

By Onuora Aninwobodo

The Nigerian Senate has urged the Federal Government to provide the sum of N300 billion as emergency intervention funds to fix dilapidated roads in Niger State.

This is part of a resolution reached during a debate on the deplorable state of roads across Niger State and the blocking of the roads by protesting trailer and tanker drivers in the last four days.

The motion was moved by the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abudullahi, who represents Niger North.

In their contributions, other Niger lawmakers accused the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, of bias in his attitude to road construction and repairs in Niger State.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola had directed the contractor handling the construction of Lambata-Lapai-Bida road to immediately embark on remedial works with builders on critical sections of the road in order to bring relief to commuters.

According to the directive, the Minister noted that the inclement weather condition is adversely affecting the progress of work on the ongoing 124.8km thereby making the road not motorable especially between Km 45 – 50 kms to articulated vehicles and trailers conveying petroleum products and others.