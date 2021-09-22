Senate sets up committee on Electoral Act Amendment Bill

By Onuora Aninwobodo

The Nigerian Senate has set up a Conference Committee to harmonize positions on the Electoral Act Amendments Bill.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who announced this Wednesday during plenary, said that the conference Committee will work with that of the House of Representatives in order to be on the same page on Electronic transmission of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Lawan said the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, APC Kebbi North will be the leader of the team.

The Senate was before its annual recess thrown into confusion and uproar as Senators considered the Report of the Electoral Bill, 2021 which is a Bill for an Act to repeal the Electoral Act No.6, 2010 and enact the Electoral Act 2021, to regulate the conduct of Federal, State and Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory elections.

Provisions of clause 52(3) of the Electoral Act ( Amendment ) Bill 2021 sharply divided the Senators across party lines during consideration of the entire report.

The Senate then conceded the powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC that will now transmit results of the election rather than the latter.