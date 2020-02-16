Seven killed, 10 injured as Dangote truck rams into two vehicles at notorious Sango toll gate

Seven killed, 10 injured as Dangote truck rams into two vehicles at...

By Michael Adesanya/ Abeokuta

The Ogun State Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that seven people died while 10 others sustained injuries in a multiple accident that happened at Toll-Gate on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Saturday.

State Sector Commander of FRSC, Clement Oladele, told newsmen in Abeokuta , the state capital that the multiple accident happened at about 11.35 a.m.

Oladele explained that a truck, with no registration number, lost control due to brake failure and rammed into a VolksWagen Bus with registration, LSR 128 XP and a Sienna car, marked APP 122 CD.

The FRSC official said that seven persons, comprising of two male adults, three female adults, one male child and one female child, died while 10 others sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at Ifo General Hospital morgue while the survivors are also receiving treatment at General Hospital, Ota,” he said.

Oladele said that the FRSC and other sister agencies were on ground to manage the incident scene to ease free flow of traffic in the area.

He added that the unmarked truck which rammed into the vehicles was set ablaze by irate mob.

Oladele admonished motorists, especially articulated vehicles, to drive cautiously around the black spots to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property. He said the area has witnessed over accident-related 40 deaths over the last few years.

He therefore advised passersby to desist from turning into mobs and resorting to self-help by willfully destroying public property or accidented vehicles, irrespective of the level of provocation.

“There are standard ways of reporting and handling grievances to appropriate law enforcement agencies,” he said.