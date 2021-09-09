Shock as body of 27 year old woman found in SUV packed at Edo Hospital

Shock as body of 27 year old woman found in SUV packed...

By Peterson Ibi/Benin

There was shock and pandemonium Thursday in Benin following the shocking discovery of the lifeless body of a 27-year-old woman, identified as Faith Aigbe, in the premises of Edo Specialist Hospital, located along Sapele Road, in Benin City.

The deceased was found locked in a tinted metallic colored Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle allegedly belonging to an Enogie (Duke) in Benin Kingdom (name withheld).

A witness related that the development threw family members of the deceased and other sympathizers into mourning and agony.

According to a relative of the deceased, who asked not to be named, the deceased’s family was reliably informed that Faith was brought to the hospital by the said Enogie.

She added that upon discovery that Faith was already dead, the Enogie allegedly locked her body in the vehicle, abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

Operatives of Aideyan Police Division allegedly towed the vehicle with the body to an unknown destination.

The situation created traffic gridlock on Sapele Road as sympathisers trooped to the scene.

Some of the sympathisers were said to have shattered the glass windows of the vehicle to enable them catch a glimpse of the dead.

Family members of the deceased who wept uncontrollably, demanded for justice.