Shock, as Supreme Court removes APC’s Lyon as Bayelsa governor- elect hours to his inauguration

The Supreme Court has sacked Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon, and his deputy, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, who were already preparing to be inaugurated into office.

In a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of Justices led by Justice Mary Odili, the court held that Degi-Eremieoyo presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It held that the Form CF 001 Degi-Eremieoyo submitted to INEC for the purpose of the November 16, 2019, governorship election in the state, contained false information of fundamental nature.

It ordered the INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) candidates as the winners of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

The apex court also ordered INEC to issue fresh certificates to the candidates of the party with the next highest votes and with the required constitutional spread of votes in the results of the election, which are the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidates.

Justice Ejembi Eko who delivered the lead judgement reinstated the November 12, 2019, judgment of the Fedel High Court in Abuja that disqualified Degi-Eremieoyo from participating in the governorship poll.

The apex court held that since Degi-Eremieoyo shared a joint ticket with the governor-elect, his disqualification invalidated their nomination by the APC.

The judgement followed an appeal that was filed by the PDP, its governorship and deputy governorship candidates in Bayelsa State, Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhruojakpo.

The PDP and its governorship candidate in Bayelsa State had approached the apex court to set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal which nullified the judgment of a Federal High Court that nullified the candidacy of Degi-Eremienyo.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had last year declared that Degi-Eremienyo was qualified to contest the election.

A three man panel of the Court of Appeal in the judgment held that Degi-Eremienyo, met the necessary academic qualification for contesting the election.

The panel presided over by Justice Stephen Adah, consequently set aside the judgment of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which had earlier disqualified the APC Deputy Governor-elect.