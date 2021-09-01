Six Anambra House of Assembly members defect from the APGA to APC

Ahead of the November 6 Anambra Governorship Election, six members of the Anambra House of Assembly Tuesday evening defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the APC.

The lawmakers are Nonso Okafor representing Nnewi North; Timothy Ifedioramma representing Njikoka 1; Cater D. N Umeoduagu representing Aguata 1; Lawrence Ezeudu representing Dumekofia; Arthur Chiekwu representing Idemmih North and Arthur ChiekwuEdward Ibuzo, representing Onisha North 2.

Receiving the defectors at a brief event on Tuesday evening in Abuja, Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Governor Mai Mala Buni restated the party’s determination to win the Anambra governorship election, which informed the zeal in engaging critical stakeholders in Anambra State.

Several APC governors were present at the event, where the APC flag was also presented to the party’s candidate in the election, Dr Andy Uba.

Buni said: “Mere looking at what is happening, especially now that so prominent and serving state lawmakers have started joining, the grassroots is moving and Anambra people are moving to the APC.”

The Chairman later presented the lawmakers with the APC flag at the end of a strategic meeting held behind closed doors.

The defectors described the APC as the preferred party and promised to mobilise support towards victory in the November 6 governorship polls.

Imo State governor and Chairman of the APC Anambra Governorship Election Council, Hope Uzodinma, said the southeast people have woken up and the region is committed to national politics.

He also expressed confidence that APC would win the Anambra governorship election.

The brief ceremony, held at Imo State Governors’s Lodge, was attended by governors of Lagos, Osun and Kogi as well as top members of the party in Anambra State.