Sokoto massacre: Number of killed rise to 43, as Buhari sends more threats of crackdown to the terrorists

The number of people confirmed killed in the wake of the attack by terrorists on Goronyo township in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State has risen to 43.
The state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who made the clarification on Monday said the toll was confirmed after due diligence on figures of those who lost their lives to the market attack that occurred the previous day.
While receiving the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Governor Tambuwal said the bandits killed about 30 people.
“The number of people that died in Goronyo; I did say it was above 30. I was not categorical about the figure,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his media adviser, Muhammad Bello.
“We just finished a meeting with some stakeholders and I have confirmed that we lost 43 people, unfortunately to that incident. May God Almighty have mercy on their souls.”
Meanwhile in his reaction to the massacre, President Muhammadu Buhari sent a tough warning to the terrorists to stop their activities, saying their clock of ultimate destruction was ticking and they would no longer have a place to hide.
“The days of the bandits are indeed numbered because the military capabilities of our forces are being boosted by the acquisition and deployment of advanced equipment,” he was also quoted to have said in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu.
According to the President, bandits are living in the fool’s paradise of invincibility, but reality will soon dawn on them harder than ever before.
He stressed that the criminals were under desperate pressure because of the intense and sustained air and ground operations against them in their hideouts by the nation’s security forces.
“The cowardly attacks on innocent people by the bandits show a rear-guard action of criminals under pressure,” President Buhari added.
“But they will have no place to hide, and our gallant security forces will not relent in the current offensive to defeat these callous enemies of humanity.”
He appealed to all Nigerians not to despair, saying his administration was more determined to protect Nigerians from murderous criminal gangs that have no respect for the sanctity human of life.
The President also sympathised with the families of the victims and called on the people to continue to be patient as the military strategises on how to crush the bandits.
During his visit to Sokoto, the COAS, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya commended Governor Tambuwal for his continuous support to the NA and urged him not to relent on his effort. He assured, that the NA will not disappoint the government and people, as effort is ongoing to reorganise and rejig the operations in the Northwest. He emphasized that the NA is working assiduously with other security agencies and stakeholders to robustly confront the situation.
While on the visit to Headquarters 8 Division, the COAS received a brief on the security situation of Sokoto and the contiguous states from the General Officer Commanding(GOC), Major General Uwem Bassey. He commended the Officers and soldiers of the Division for their commitment and urged them to redouble their efforts in the fight against banditry. He advised the commanders to always appreciate the contributions of other stakeholders for supporting the NA in the ongoing joint operations. He assured the troops of his readiness to provide necessary equipment to conduct their operations.
On troops’ welfare, the COAS assured the personnel of constructing additional accommdation blocks for personnel, adding that uniform and military kits will also be provided.
In continuation of the fulfilment of his pledge to empower Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) of the NA, the COAS presented a Toyota 4×4 Hilux vehicle to the RSM of the Division, Master Warrant Officer Simon Jimba. General Yahaya reiterated that RSMs are the bedrock of NA regimentation and as such adequate attention needed to be accorded them, so they could effectively groom the young soldiers.
The COAS also visited the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Dr Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the III. During his remarks at the Sultan’s palace, General Yahaya stated he was in the Palace to pay his respect and to seek the Sultan’s guidance and support, as custodian of culture and traditions of the people. He pointed out, that the role of traditional leaders in the fight against insecurity is key in every society. He added that traditional leaders must therefore find ways of discouraging youths from partaking in criminality in the society.
Responding, his Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar urged the COAS to mobilize every available resources at his disposal to confront the adversaries of the state. He assured the COAS of his continuous support to enable him succeed in his mandate.
The COAS later visited frontline troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Sabon Birnin and Isa, both in Sokoto state, to assess the security situation, following recent bandits’ attack on the communities. While addressing troops at the respective FOBs, the COAS commended them for restoring peace in the communities. He urged them to remain alert and vigilant to prevent any surprise attack.
