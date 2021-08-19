Soludo in, PDP out: INEC releases provisional list of Anambra Guber candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released its provisional list of candidates for the upcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

Missing on the list if the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate. It however lists Dr Charles Soludo as the candidate of APGA.

A statement by Festus Okoye, INEC Commissioner for Information and Voters Education said the final list of candidates will be published on 7th October 2021.

The statement reads: The Commission met today Thursday 19th August 2021 and deliberated on a number of issues, including the nomination of candidates for the Anambra Governorship election holding on 6th November 2021.

The Timetable and Schedule of Activities approved by the Commission on 18th January 2021 provides for the withdrawal/substitution of candidates in line with Sec. 35 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). Accordingly, by the deadline of 30th July 2021 fixed by the Commission, seven (7) Governorship and eleven (11) Deputy Governorship candidates were substituted by eleven (11) out of the eighteen (18) political parties.

Similarly, the Commission was served with the judgement of the Court of Appeal (Kano Division) which set aside the judgement of the High Court of Jigawa State on the leadership of APGA and the nomination of its candidates for the Anambra Governorship election.

The list of substitute candidates is attached to this Press Release. It has also been published on the Commission’s website.

However, the final list of candidates will be published on 7th October 2021 as provided in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.

The full list is below: