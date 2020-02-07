South West APC has not endorsed anybody for Deputy National Chairman – Zonal Publicity Secretary

The South West Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied a report that former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi has been chosen to replace Otunba Niyi Adebayo as Deputy National Chairman of the party.

Asiwaju Karounwi Oladapo, Zonal publicity secretary, APC South West made the clarification in a statement he issued on Friday. The statement reads:

“The attention of the leadership of the South West Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a misleading report published by Nigeria Tribune of Friday 7,2020, that the South west Caucus of the party has approved the appointment of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the Deputy National Chairman of APC at the Osogbo Meeting of the party’s leadership.

I, the Zonal Publicity Secretary of the South West Caucus, Rt. Hon. Karounwi Oladapo, hereby wish to state that the story was fabricated and that it was a complete falsehood as nothing like that happened in the said meeting. Members of the Public and APC members should disregard such claims in it’s entirety.

“How can the leadership Caucus in Abuja ratify a non- existent endorsement and approval as claimed by the Tribune publication? As the Zonal Publicity Secretary, statutorily responsible for dissemination of news and information from the Zonal Caucus, I did not issue any statement after the Osogbo meeting because I was not authorized to so do. Where then did Tribune obtain his information? We expect Tribune to take seriously any matter that can put its integrity into question.

“Once again, I will like to reiterate the statement of the National Vice Chairman South West and the Chairman of the South west Zonal Caucus, Pastor Bankole Oluwajana, that the Party never approved nor endorsed any candidate at its Osogbo meeting and that the APC National leadership will resolve who among the duo of Senator Gbenga Aluko and Senator Abiola Ajimobi will occupy the vacant seat at the appropriate time.”